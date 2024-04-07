Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $285.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

