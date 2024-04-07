Stratos Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

