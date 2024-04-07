Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,566 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

