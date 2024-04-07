Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,204 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after acquiring an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,106,000 after acquiring an additional 134,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

