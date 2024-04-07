Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 638 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE COF traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.25. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.