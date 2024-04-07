Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000.

Shares of PPA traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 102,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

