Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $236.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $183.23 and a 12-month high of $238.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

