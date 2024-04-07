Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.76.

ECL traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $227.75. 1,410,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,055. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

