Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 375,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 65,820 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter.

CALF opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

