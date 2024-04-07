Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

FMB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 94,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,701. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

