Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Price Performance

NYSE:DDS traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.45. The stock had a trading volume of 99,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.59 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

