Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

AMD stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,810,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,775,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

