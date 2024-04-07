Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $118.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,629,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120,798. The company has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.32.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

