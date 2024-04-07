Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMUB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 186,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1449 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

