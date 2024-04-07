Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

