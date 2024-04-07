Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 816,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,276 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $20,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,100,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 91,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.49 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

