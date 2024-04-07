Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,782,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.