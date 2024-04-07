Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,912 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $181,321,000 after buying an additional 420,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $159,105,000 after buying an additional 649,904 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,412,304 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,911,000 after buying an additional 180,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,198 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,195,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of BTU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 3,041,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,633. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,633 shares of company stock worth $1,459,951. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

