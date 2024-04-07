Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 123,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after buying an additional 64,639 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA opened at $49.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

