Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,552 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 234,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

