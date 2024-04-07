Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,563 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,934,000 after buying an additional 832,388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 891,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,218,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,495,000 after purchasing an additional 117,633 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

