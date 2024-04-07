Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 881 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

