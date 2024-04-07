Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $74.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

