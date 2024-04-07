Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47.

