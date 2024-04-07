Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46,283 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,283 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

USB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.03. 4,580,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,664,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.65.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

