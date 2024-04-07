Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 58,329 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,329 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

