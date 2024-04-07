Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,846 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.