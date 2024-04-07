Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 22,963 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWL. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $92.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.