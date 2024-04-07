Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 72 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ELV traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $507.35. The stock had a trading volume of 998,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $506.11 and a 200 day moving average of $478.97. The company has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

