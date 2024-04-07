Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.30% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,133,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 95,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $40.86. 77,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,493. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

