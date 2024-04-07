Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.49. 789,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

