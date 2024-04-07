Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 19,921 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,061. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

