Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 252 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1,100.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.59. 1,136,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,476. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.46 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.46. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

