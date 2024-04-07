Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 4,199 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 913,175 shares of company stock worth $262,199,146. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $301.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

