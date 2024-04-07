Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 44,026 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

RTX Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,212,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,916. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

