Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,960,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,697,961. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

