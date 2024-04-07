Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 214,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,948. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

