Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 181,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO opened at $245.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

