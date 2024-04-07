Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.17. 2,538,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,702. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.