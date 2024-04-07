Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.13.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

