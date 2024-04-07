Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $15.70 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 969,863 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

