Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $25.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

