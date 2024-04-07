Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $28.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,384 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $28,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

USMV stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

