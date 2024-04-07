Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

O stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. 4,714,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

