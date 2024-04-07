Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

American Express Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,439. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The stock has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

