Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.62.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

