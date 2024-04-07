Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $13.33 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,204,000. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after buying an additional 1,394,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,562,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.