Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,444,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

