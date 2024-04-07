Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,101 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 91,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

