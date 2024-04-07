Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 616 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

NYSE MA opened at $477.15 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.97 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $445.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.88 and a 200-day moving average of $429.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

